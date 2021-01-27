Uninjured Dog Pulled from Rubble Left Behind By Deadly Alabama Tornado

Smokey the dog is back with his family after being pulled from the wreckage of his destroyed home

A fluffy dog is being seen as a ray of hope in Fultondale, Alabama.

On Monday night, a tornado tore through several towns near Birmingham, Alabama, including Fultondale. The tornado left at least one person dead, 30 injured, and numerous buildings destroyed.

The Williams family were among those that sought shelter from the deadly twister, which was later classified as an EF-3 strength tornado with 150 mph winds, according to WSB-TV2. The family safely rode out the storm in a tornado shelter but lost their dog in the chaos caused by the tornado that also destroyed their home.

"Just as soon as we got in there, it just came down on top of us. We were trapped underneath some stuff for about 15, 20 minutes until our neighbors came, helped us get out," Jason Williams told the Associated Press about his experience inside the shelter.

Luckily, on Tuesday, after searching the debris near where their home once stood Jason unearthed their dog Smokey, who managed to survive the storm and his time caught under the rubble unharmed.

Video from the AP shows Jason Williams and several other men helping the large dog out of the remains of the Williams' basement. After a little encouragement and a boost, Smokey is able to walk out of the wrecked basement by himself.