Dog, 20 lbs. Underweight, Left Outside Animal Shelter with Note: 'She Is Not Sick, Just Hungry'

The silver lining is starting to gleam for Sky.

The skinny canine was found abandoned outside the Delaware Humane Association, wearing an “incredibly oversized, spiked leather harness with a bag attached and a note inside,” according to the shelter’s Facebook post about the incident.

“Please take care of Sky. She is 6 years old and friendly. I couldn’t take care of her, I became homeless and couldn’t feed her. She is not sick just hungry, very friendly. Please find her a home. Please,” the note tucked inside the bag read.

Delaware Humane Association — the same shelter from which former vice president Joe Biden recently adopted a dog — discovered the dog on the corner of its Wilmington, Delaware, property on Jan. 2, after one of its “easy-going dogs” started barking at the area.

“While we have all the questions in the world, we are just thankful this sweetheart made it to us before it was too late,” the non-profit added on Facebook. “We can’t imagine this was easy for her former owner, so please refrain from expressing any negative thoughts you may have.”

Following the note’s pleading instructions, the Delaware Humane Association is working on finding a home for Sky. First, the shelter plans to get her to full health. A representative for Delaware Humane Association told PEOPLE that the canine is currently 20 lbs. below a healthy weight, which stands in the way of Sky getting her spay surgery. The shelter will not adopt the dog out until she is healthy enough to undergo the operation and thrive in her new home.

The plan is to keep Sky at the shelter until her “stray hold” expires on Monday; from there, Delaware Humane Association will work on finding the “sweetheart” a foster home, where she can comfortably gain back the weight she desperately needs. Once Sky has hit her goal, and has been spayed, the shelter will start the search for her forever family.

Until then, Sky is enjoying all the attention her story has sparked. The Delaware Humane Association says the energetic pooch has spent the past several days hanging out with news crews, sopping up affection and meeting new dogs at the shelter.

To help Delaware Humane Association rescue and adopt out more animals like Sky, visit the non-profit’s website.