WATCH: Ukrainian Authorities Save Dog Buried in Rubble Left Behind by Russia's Attacks

Ukraine's Donetsk Regional Police said the dog was buried by the recent shelling of the Mykhailivka Village, which also injured the pet's 77-year-old owner

The heartwarming moment Ukrainian rescuers freed a dog stuck in debris left behind by Russia's attacks and revived the dust-covered pooch was caught on camera.

The emotional rescue took place in the village of Mykhailivka, in Donetsk Oblast, in eastern Ukraine, after Russian forces shelled the area.

Footage from the rescue shows Ukrainian authorities digging the dog out of the rubble before reviving the canine and reuniting the pet with its concerned 77-year-old owner.

"Every life is important — this is the slogan of the police and rescuers of Donetsk Oblast," the Donetsk Regional Police said in an April 13 statement obtained by SWNS. "The recent shelling of Mykhailivka Village nearly killed a 77-year-old man. He miraculously survived, and his puppy was buried under debris and earth."

"The elderly man was desperate to see his four-legged friend. However, law enforcement officers did not give up hope of finding him, as there was a squeal — the dog was still alive," the statement continued. "Together, police and rescuers found and pulled the dog out of the ground."

The police also added that both the owner and his dog are receiving medical care, and "all is well with them."

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast also provided footage of the fantastic dog rescue.

The SES of Ukraine wrote along with the clip, "So much kindness and courage of those who continue to perform their duties under daily shelling."

Ukraine dog rescue Credit: Viralpress

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."