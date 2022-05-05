Ukrainian Emergency Workers Rescue Cat Stuck on the 7th Floor of a Destroyed Building Near Kyiv

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine used a ladder truck to save the feline, who is now in the care of Ukraine's ZooPatrol animal rescue

Ukrainian emergency workers recently rescued a cat from a destroyed building near Kyiv.

On May 2, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook about the mission, sharing a video of its personnel retrieving the feline from a high-rise building in Borodianka — a town near Kyiv — amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before this rescue, the cat had reportedly spent two months stuck on the seventh floor of the building destroyed by Russia's attacks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows a crew using a ladder truck to reach the animal inside the damaged building. The feline is brought back to the ground tucked inside a rescuer's jacket.

When the crew member returns to ground level in the clip, they unzip their jacket to reveal the small animal within. The cat is then placed into a travel carrier and given water.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ukrainian Emergency Workers Rescue Cat From Destroyed Building Near Kyiv

ZooPatrol, an animal rescue in Ukraine, is caring for the feline, nicknamed Ginger, according to a Facebook post from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Ginger is in stable condition and is receiving treatment for arthritis.

"Thanks to ZooPatrol and everyone who kept their fingers crossed for this cat. Ginger is said to bring good luck. So let her accompany every good heart that was involved in this incredible rescue operation!" the emergency service wrote on Facebook.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is continuing to aid Ukraine's residents and pets as Russia's attacks on the country continue after Russia's forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.