U.K. Zoo Welcomes 'Teenie' Dik-Dik Antelope Baby: 'Another Helping of Cuteness'

Kirk's dik-dik Lady Coconut gave birth to a female calf named Bounty, the Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo shared on social media in a Nov. 1 post about the baby antelope

Published on November 7, 2022 04:19 PM
Baby Dikdik
Photo: Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

You may need to squint to see the Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo's newest arrival.

On Nov. 1, the Welsh zoo shared on Facebook that its Kirk's dik-dik Lady Coconut gave birth to a female calf.

The Kirk's dik-dik, native to six African countries, is one of the world's smallest antelope species growing to be only 6 to 13 pounds, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

"We have a new baby animal in the zoo - Dik Dik 'Lady Coconut' gave birth to a teenie female calf last week," Folly Farm, located in Begelly, Wales, wrote on social media.

"Keepers have named the adorable new arrival 'Bounty,'" the U.K. zoo added in the post, which featured several photos of Bounty in her private habitat with mom Lady Coconut.

Baby Dikdik
Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

"Bounty is currently staying cozy under her heat lamp indoors, so isn't on view to the public as yet," Folly Farm concluded its online birth announcement.

While Bounty is off-exhibit at the zoo, Folly Farm is keeping her fans updated on Facebook.

"Just another helping of cuteness thanks to Bounty," the park captioned a Nov. 4 video of Bounty staring at the camera and wiggling her tiny nose.

Baby Dikdik
Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

Folly Farm shared another video of Bounty on Nov. 7. In the clip, Bounty walks around her habitat with her mom Lady Coconut.

The zoo said on Facebook that it would continue to share Bounty updates online while fans wait for the baby dik-dik's public debut.

