U.K. Wildlife Park Welcomes Two Tiny Members of the World's Smallest Cat Breed

Meet the newest members of Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary in Cornwall, England ... if you can spot them.

These two tiny felines are rusty-spotted cats, the world's smallest cat breed. The rusty-spotted cat grows to be just 35 cm - 48 cm in length, reports The Independent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had an enclosure spare last summer and were given the opportunity to take on a pair of rusty-spotted cats. To our knowledge they are 2 of only around 40 in captivity across the world, so we were excited about the opportunity. We've been waiting for the right moment to reveal that they have had 2 cubs!" the park shared in on Facebook.

According to Porfell, the little cubs are currently eight weeks old and are "starting to explore their surroundings with mum."

"She has done a fabulous job at raising them and continues to be very protective of them so we are unsure of their gender," the park added. "We are over the moon with the new babies as the majority of our animals are old and here for retirement."

RELATED: Two Adorable and 'Highly Endangered' Clouded Leopard Kittens Born at Miami Zoo

Image zoom Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary

The birth of these two little superstars was part of the Rusty Spotted Cat Conservation Breeding Programme — a program started to protect the endangered species, which is native to India and Sri Lanka.

Image zoom Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary

Image zoom Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary

RELATED: San Diego Zoo Penguin Goes For a Waddle to Visit Orangutans on Adorable Field Trip

Porfell is excited to help protect this precious species and offer some "positive news" amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The wildlife park, like many other businesses, is currently closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been hit hard financially by the pandemic. Porfell has started a GoFundMe to help support the park and its animals during this difficult time.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.