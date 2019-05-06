Another Big U.K. Birth: English Dog Gives Birth to Record-Breaking Litter of 16 Puppies

During the wait for the arrival of the new royal baby — a healthy boy born on Monday — there was another big birth in the United Kingdom.

According to The Mirror, Roxy the Rottweiler gave birth to 16 puppies in March. Roxy and her brood belong to Mark Marshall and his wife Laura of Lancanshire, England.

The couple recently debuted the puppies to the public. All but one of the baby dogs are going to new owners. The 8-week-old puppies will move in with their forever families in a few days, once they are independent enough to be without their mom.

“Roxy’s doing well but because there are so many pups she’s struggling to feed them all, so we have been helping her out by feeding them with some special milk from the vets,” Marshall told The Mirror.

The pet parent originally thought Roxy would have six puppies, based on a scan done by his vet, so he and his wife were shocked when an additional ten little Rottweilers arrived after “hiding somewhere.”

Sixteen puppies makes Roxy the proud mom to what is believed to be the largest litter of Rottweiler puppies in the U.K.

The one pup not going to a new home, Bella, will grow up with Roxy and the rest of the Marshall family. Bella will still have a baby to play with even though her puppy siblings will be in new homes. Marshall and his wife welcomed a new child a month ago, bringing their own kid count up to five.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest litter of puppies ever is 24. This record belongs to a Neapolitan mastiff named Tia, who gave birth to the litter in 2004 in Cambridgeshire, England.