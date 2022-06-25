Meet the Adorably Odd Contestants of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — Including Winner Mr. Happy Face
Mr. Happy Face was crowned the winner of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — an annual event held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California
Mr. Happy Face
Mr. Happy Face lived up to his name after being crowed the winner of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.
Wild Thing
You make our heart sing! Wild Thing showed off their signature fluff after earning runner-up behind Mr. Happy Face at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.
Monkey
Monkey see, monkey do! Monkey came in third place, too, at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.
Morita
Morita looked pretty in pink after scoring fourth in the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.
Josie
Josie struck a pose after earning fifth place at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — tongue out and all!
Jerry Lu
Jerry Lu looked paws-itively thrilled to take part in the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest, where they came in sixth place.
China Su
China Su said all media requests should be handled through their publicist following their newfound fame at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.
- Nancy Lee Grahn Shows Her Stance on Abortion with Fashion Statement at the Daytime Emmy Awards
- Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Roe v. Wade Decision, Reveals Adoption Plan: 'I Want to Be Present'
- Meet the Adorably Odd Contestants of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — Including Winner Mr. Happy Face
- Inside Edition's Deborah Norville Says She Once Suffered a Miscarriage: 'I've Never Talked About That'