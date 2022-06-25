Meet the Adorably Odd Contestants of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — Including Winner Mr. Happy Face

Mr. Happy Face was crowned the winner of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — an annual event held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California

June 25, 2022

1 of 7

Mr. Happy Face

Credit: Ben Trivett

Mr. Happy Face lived up to his name after being crowed the winner of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.

2 of 7

Wild Thing

Credit: Ben Trivett

You make our heart sing! Wild Thing showed off their signature fluff after earning runner-up behind Mr. Happy Face at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.

3 of 7

Monkey

Credit: Ben Trivett

Monkey see, monkey do! Monkey came in third place, too, at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.

4 of 7

Morita

Credit: Ben Trivett

Morita looked pretty in pink after scoring fourth in the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.

5 of 7

Josie

Credit: Ben Trivett

Josie struck a pose after earning fifth place at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — tongue out and all!

6 of 7

Jerry Lu

Credit: Ben Trivett

Jerry Lu looked paws-itively thrilled to take part in the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest, where they came in sixth place.

7 of 7

China Su

Credit: Ben Trivett

China Su said all media requests should be handled through their publicist following their newfound fame at the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest.

