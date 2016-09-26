U.K.'s 'Loneliest Dog' Films Transformers Role, Charms Costar Anthony Hopkins

Michael Bay cast the shelter dog in his new film once he found out Freya had been living in a cage her whole life

And now for some feel-good news: Remember the story of the “world’s loneliest dog,” Freya? She is the Staffordshire bull terrier with epilepsy whose story went viral and inspired director Michael Bay to give the six-year-old pooch a role in his upcoming film, Transformers: The Last Knight. Well not only has Freya found her forever home, but dog lover Bay, who has two bullmastiffs named Bonecrusher and Grace, recently released a behind-the-scenes video of Freya’s work on set.

In the video, we see a very happy Freya “acting” with one of the film’s stars, Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins. She is natural star, who hits her marks when directed to do, tail wagging the entire time.

“She’s working with Sir Anthony Hopkins in her very first movie and she’s done a great job,” Bay says in the video, in which we also see Hopkins talking to Freya and petting her between takes. “She’s done an amazing job I think.”

One of Freya’s new owners, Ray Collins, makes an appearance in the video and admits that the timing was perfect. He and his wife Jackie were looking for a dog around the same time news spread about Freya and her role in Bay’s upcoming film.

“We never dreamt of her having such a role in the film,” Collins says.