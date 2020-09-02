According to the parrot's former owner, Chico can also cover hit songs like "Firework" by Katy Perry and "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga

Singing Parrot Stuns U.K. Wildlife Park Visitors with Rendition of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

Beyoncé has got some serious competition from an unexpected rising star.

Chico, a nine-year-old yellow-crowned Amazon parrot from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney, England, has recently gone viral for his hilarious — and perfect — rendition of the star's 2008 hit song "If I Were a Boy."

In the video, shared on the park's Facebook and Instagram pages, Chico sits in his cage while busting out the pitch-perfect vocals to the song's opening lines.

Visitors at the park, meanwhile, could be heard laughing in the background, admiring Chico's performance.

"Chico sings #Beyoncé classic #lincswildlife," the park wrote on Instagram alongside footage of Chico singing.

The park captured Chico continuing to belt out Beyonce's tune in a second video — while his fellow caged companions can be heard croaking and chirping nearby.

"More singing from #chicoparrot #thismorning," the park wrote.

Julie Gregory, Chico's former owner, said in the comments section of the park's Facebook post that the talented parrot can also deliver renditions of Katy Perry's "Firework," Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," and Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy."

In a statement to the U.K. Boston Standard, a park spokesperson said that Chico is "wonderful" and "gets on with both people and birds here at the sanctuary."