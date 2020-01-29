Tyler Cameron is building homes for our favorite four-legged friends!

The Bachelorette star is teaming up with Brooklyn-based interior designer, Delia Kenza, to host Quibi’s luxury dog house design series, Barkitecture — think HGTV, but for dogs.

“Excited to share that I’m hosting #Barkitecture with the amazing @deliakenza coming soon to @quibi 🐶,” Cameron, 26, shared on Instagram. “We built some of the most insane dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction.”

Alongside the announcement, the reality star shared some adorable selfies with his own pup, Harley.

Quibi — a mobile-only streaming service set to debut in April 2020 — announced the doggy lifestyle show back in September.

RELATED: Etsy Now Offers a $4,000, Award-Winning, Mid-Century Modern Home … For Your Dog

“Barkitecture captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable,” Quibi previously shared with House Beautiful. “In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.”

The show will be executive produced by Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen of Turn Card Content, which has teamed up with Bravo Media to produce the series.

According to Deadline, Cameron recently started his own construction company, while Kenza specializes in urban renovations. The designer’s work has been featured in New York Magazine, Brownstoner and Dwell.

RELATED: What Is Quibi? Learn About the Streaming Platform Backed by Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron

Jeffrey Katzenberg (who co-founded DreamWorks Animation) and Meg Whitman (who previously served as CEO and president of Hewlett Packard) joined forces to create Quibi, which has already garnered $1 billion in investments — as well as public support from Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron.

Once released, users can pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it. It’s set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch, according to Vanity Fair. The videos are expected to be short, but will still tell long-form stories just over a longer period of time.

“We love the idea of ‘one-a-day’ because we think it builds watercooler,” Katzenberg told Fortune in January 2019. “The problem with streaming is that on the one hand, it has a lot of convenience; you’re in control of it. But on the other, you and I are never ever watching the same thing.”

In addition to Barkitecture, the service will air Wild Kingdom, a series of short documentaries produced by National Geographic and narrated by comedian Chris Rock.

“It’s just sort of a circle of life of an animal, an elephant one week, a salamander the next week. It doesn’t really matter what the animal is,” Katzenberg told Fortune.