Two Weeks of the Best Shark Content on TV Is Coming Your Way Thanks to SharkFest

National Geographic's SharkFest, a 5-week block of shark-infested programming, is past the half-way point, but there are still two weeks of fun and ferocious shark programming coming your way, now on Nat Geo WILD.

After three weeks on National Geographic, SharkFest is now making the switch to Nat Geo WILD, where you can watch all the fan favorites from SharkFests of the past and encore viewings of premieres from this year celebration of the apex predators.

Some of the shows shark aficionados can look forward to in the upcoming week on Nat Geo WILD include:

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle on Sunday, August 9, at 7/6c

50 Shades of Sharks on Sunday, August 9, at 10/9c

Most Wanted Sharks on Tuesday, August 11, at 7/6c

World's Biggest Tiger Shark? on Tuesday, August 11, at 9/8c

Sharkcano on Wednesday, August 12, at 7/6c

Secrets of the Bull Shark on Wednesday, August 12, at 9/8c

Raging Bull Shark on Thursday, August 13, at 7/6c

Shark vs. Surfer on Thursday, August 13, at 9/8c

This fresh week of SharkFest will also host the premiere of When Sharks Attack: Deep Dive on Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 14, at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. CT.