First-time wallaby moms Holly Wallaby and Alison will continue to carry their joeys in their pouches for at least a few more months at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, England

Two Curious Wallaby Joeys Pop Out of Their Moms' Pouches for the First Time at English Zoo

Two wallaby joeys have peeked their heads out of their mothers' pouches for the first time at a British zoo.

The pair of babies emerged at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Red-necked wallabies are usually found in south-eastern Australia and on the island of Tasmania, which is 150 miles south of mainland Australia.

Mothers, Holly Wallaby and Alison, will continue to hold the joeys in their pouches until they are around seven months old.

Then the youngsters will begin to leave the pouch but return regularly. For now, both baby wallabies seem content with just popping out occasionally for now.

Two wallaby joeys have peeked their heads out of their mothers' pouches for the first time at a British zoo.The pair of red-necked babies emerged at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire Credit: SWNS

A young red-necked wallaby is born in its mother's pouch at a very early stage of development when they are less than an inch long and weigh less than a gram, around the size of a jellybean.

When fully grown, red-necked wallabies are around 2 to 3 feet tall and have tails that can measure up to 30 inches long and are strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

"Holly Wallaby and Alison are first-time mothers, and they are doing a great job," Amy Denny, a senior animal at Marwell Zoo, told SWNS.

Two wallaby joeys have peeked their heads out of their mothers' pouches for the first time at a British zoo.The pair of red-necked babies emerged at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire Credit: SWNS

Two wallaby joeys have peeked their heads out of their mothers' pouches for the first time at a British zoo.The pair of red-necked babies emerged at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire Credit: SWNS

"Visitors can spot our mothers as their pouches are much larger, and the joeys can frequently be seen popping their heads out throughout the day, so it's worth returning a few times!" she added.