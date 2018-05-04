You’re never too old for new friends

Harley Bruiser, a 10-year-old bulldog, and Buckeye, a 15-year-old golden retriever, are each dealing with a difficult diagnosis. Both dogs were recently only given 4-6 months to live. But they have each other and they have loving families.

According to WTOV9, Harley was recently diagnosed with Lymphosarcoma and Buckeye with Cholangiocellular Carcinoma. The pair of pups both met after they received the bad news, and quickly formed an adorable bond.

Together they are turning the next couple months into a non-stop party, crossing off memorable moments from their bucket lists with help from their adoring owners.

Harley and Buckeye have enjoyed a day of shopping at a doggie boutique, plenty of treats and lots of snuggles so far, and have even more planned for the future.

“I think it’s really important to try to keep giving your pet the best quality of life till the very end,” Grace Kemp, Buckeye’s owner and a veterinarian, told WTOV9.

From the very beginning, Kemp and her family have been there for Buckeye, adopting the dog from a rescue when he was young and raising him as a beloved member of the Kemp clan.

The golden retriever often accompanies his mom to work at Goodworks Veterinary Hospital in Ohio, helping her show what quality senior pet care can do for a pet’s emotional and physical health.

Harley, who is sadly nearing the end of the time his vet gave him, hasn’t wasted a second of the past few months. After years of caring for his family, the bulldog is being spoiled for than usual.

“He’s got to ride in the back of our vehicles with us into town, skateboard down the road, I mean, anything a dog could ever want to do,” his owner, Ashley McElfresh told WTOV9.

McElfresh has kept track of all of Harley’s adorable bucket list moments through the Facebook group “Bucket List Adventures of Harley Bruiser.” Some of his recent adventures include a sunset drive, making art and riding on a real Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Buckeye often makes appearances on his best buddy’s Facebook page as they help each other make their dreams come true before saying goodbye to their families and crossing the rainbow bridge.