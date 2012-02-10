Two Sick Dogs Walk Into a Hospital ...

Hospitals are used to seeing all manner of patients, but one Texas institution wasn’t expecting to see this: two puppies walking through the glass doors on their own.

The two dogs arrived sick and emaciated last Friday, reports Kiii News, and despite the fact that the Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital treats humans, they received the help they needed.

“I think they heard that we give compassionate care here,” said Dr. Jim Cato.

Dr. Cato gave the puppies sausage, bacon and a nice place to nap. Then, the TV news team helped take the dogs to a local shelter, where they will hopefully be able to head off to a new home – together.

