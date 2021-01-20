The two dogs jumped on the sleeping boy to wake him up and alert him to the fire

Two Hero Pit Bulls Save Boy From Residential Fire in Virginia, But Don’t Make It Out Themselves

Thanks to two hero dogs, a 10-year-old boy was able to safely escape his Virginia home when it became engulfed in flames overnight.

On Monday, Dinwiddie firefighters responded to a call regarding a fire at a residence with a child inside, Fire Chief Dennis Hale told local TV station WTKR.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames bursting from the front of the home, but thankfully, the child had already escaped the blaze, Hale said.

While the young boy was asleep, his pet pit bulls woke him up and alerted him to the fire. The boy was then able to escape through his window.

"He was asleep and his two dogs, came into his room and started jumping up and down and pawing at him at his chest and that woke him up," Hale told the outlet.

Adding, "He kept his cool and obviously he knew the fire would have been between him and his normal front door, he knew to go out another way. He did exactly what he should have done."

After making it out of his home, the boy ran across the street to his neighbor, Ray Dawson, for help.

"He was just as smutty as he could be, just smut up his nose, all over his face, his hands," Dawson told WTKR. "He said his dogs came in there and started jumping on him and woke him up."

While the child was able to make it out alive, his two dogs were not so lucky.

"They both died heroes basically," Hale said of the pit bulls.

"They all loved those dogs," Dawson added. "They saved the boy, saved him."