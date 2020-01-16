Two Georgia Pet Owners Claim Amazon Delivery Drivers Ran Over Their Dogs: Report

Two women from Luthersville, Ga., are claiming that Amazon delivery drivers ran over their dogs while dropping off packages at their homes.

According to a report by local CBS 46, Codi Law and her neighbor, Jennifer Bryant, both told the outlet that their dogs were hit by Amazon drivers in the past two months.

Bryant’s dog was allegedly killed in the incident, while Law’s reportedly had to get her leg amputated.

Law said that last week, her 5-year-old pup Peggy was barking in the yard when an Amazon driver drove up her driveway to drop off a package. She claims that the driver slammed into Peggy and ran her over, driving off afterwards.

“She sped up when she delivered the package, like she revved on the gas,” Law told CBS. “It was a big thump. It sounded like someone hit the wall and ‘Boom.’ “

“Her leg was pinned up underneath the tire,” she recalled. The family had rushed outside after hearing the loud noise.

“Bones and ligaments poking out of her leg, so we just took her straight to the vet,” where Peggy had to get her leg amputated, Law said. “She came really close to dying.”

In December, Bryant claims she had a similar situation happen with her own two-year-old sheepdog, who was “in the driveway” with Bryant’s father “and happened to run towards the mailbox” as an Amazon driver approached.

According to Bryant, the driver allegedly hit her dog, killing it.

“He did not slow down. He did not stop and return to check on the dog,” Bryant told CBS. “Their mindset is that they have to deliver these packages and deliver them quickly, at the expense of whoever or whatever is in the road.”

Bryant said she was allegedly offered money as compensation for her dog’s death, but she wanted the driver to be fired.

A spokesperson for the company told PEOPLE in a statement: “Our thoughts go out to the family while their pet recovers. We have been in contact with the family to offer our support and are working with the delivery services partner to investigate the incident.”

The statement seems to be in regard to the incident involving Law’s dog. The owner told CBS she had filed a claim with Amazon.