Two-Legged Dog with 'a Big Personality' Named Lieutenant Dan Wins 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Cadbury has crowned its newest mascot — and it’s one extremely good boy!

On Tuesday, the maker of the iconic egg-shaped candies announced the winner of its Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, which saw submissions from more than 4,000 adorable animals, ranging from dogs and cats to pigs and horses.

The crown ultimately went to Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged pup who gets around with the help of a wheelchair.

“Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2020 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁… Lieutenant Dan!” the company wrote on Instagram, sharing a cute clip revealing the victor with a drumroll and fanfare.

According to his bio posted by Cadbury during the voting period, Lieutenant Dan — who’s from New Richmond, Ohio — has a “big personality” and “loves to show off.”

“[He] can’t help but make others smile and feel inspired whenever he’s around them,” the company wrote. “In his spare time, he loves to wrestle, run, hike, and swim. He unwinds after a long day with a classic treat – peanut butter!”

On the Instagram account dedicated to Lieutenant Dan and his exploits, the dog’s owners reacted to the news, thanking those who voted for him.

“This 🐰 is the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny!!! ❤️🐾❤️🐾. We can not thank everyone enough for all of your support through this process!” they captioned a series of photos of the dog in bunny gear. “It has been amazing and we are all so excited and proud of our Lieutenant Dan!”

Image zoom Finalists Cadbury

“The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away,” Ethan Mandelof the Cadbury Brand Team said in a statement earlier this month.

The newly crowned Cadbury bunny will star in the 2020 “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial and receive $5,000 from Cadbury. The company will also donate $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in the winner’s name.

Last year, when Cadbury held their 2019 Bunny Tryouts, Henri the Bulldog earned the honor of being named the Cadbury Bunny.