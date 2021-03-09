A barn fire broke out Monday evening after Roer's Zoofari had closed for the day, according to zoo staff

Two Giraffes Killed in 'Devastating' Virginia Zoo Fire: 'We Are So Heartbroken'

Staff at a Virginia zoo are mourning the loss of two of their giraffes, who tragically died in a barn fire.

Roer's Zoofari detailed the "very sad news" in Facebook post on Monday, writing that the "staff and family are devastated" following the fire that killed their "beloved" giraffe named Waffles and his new companion that had not yet been named.

"Waffles was a favorite with our visitors and our team. We are heartbroken," owner Vanessa Roer said in a statement on the zoo's website. "We are so grateful that no person or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost. And we deeply appreciate the firefighters who came so quickly to help extinguish the fire."

According to the Roer's Zoofari website, the barn fire broke out Monday evening after the zoo closed for the day.

Roer received a call from Fairfax County dispatch around 5:30 p.m. that the barn where the giraffes were housed had caught fire, the zoo said.

"Staff and the zoo's veterinarian arrived within minutes to help rescue and care for approximately 20 other animals housed in the same area," the zoo added.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department reported that the two giraffes were found deceased at the zoo in Vienna, Virginia. No other animals were injured, the department said.

The zoo added in their statement that grief counselors are being made available for staff who are "devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family."

"Thank you for all of your support and condolences to our zoo family during this time. Thank you to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for responding so quickly," the zoo said.

According to the zoo's website, the facility will be closed until Friday.