Two men have been charged with killing the 6 ½ -foot and 8-foot-long reptiles

Florida Authorities Shocked to Find 2 Very Large Alligators in an SUV Following Crash

Authorities have charged two men after officers arrived on the scene of a car crash in Wauchula, Florida to find two dead alligators hanging out of the rear window of an SUV.

One of the men allegedly admitted to killing the 6 1/2-foot and the 8-foot reptiles during a fishing trip and then transporting them in their 1996 Ford SUV according to Hardee County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

"When our officer was asked to assist with a vehicle accident involving two people and two alligators, he wasn't sure what to expect," explained the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a Facebook post today. "

Once on scene, he saw the alligators hanging from the rear window of an SUV resting on its side.

"The officer immediately removed them from the vehicle and, just to be safe, secured their mouths using electrical tape," according to the Facebook post.

"After interviewing the individuals, one of them finally admitted to killing the alligators while fishing, and then both suspects loaded the gators into the SUV for transport," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continued.

"Both alligators expired and both individuals were charged accordingly."

One man allegedly admitted to killing the animals because they were "bothering" him and his companion according to the Sheriff's Office report.