Two Dog Lovers Share 'Incredibly Meaningful' Proposal that Included 16 Adorable Canines

When Maurice Goldstein set about coming up with the perfect way to propose to his girlfriend Laura Stampler, he knew dogs had to be at the heart of the magical moment.

“It was all incredibly meaningful,” Stampler, 30, told Elite Daily, explaining her love for dogs had helped influence a book she had written, and that Goldstein, 31, also holds his family’s German shepherd named Scout close to his heart.

Captioning a video of the romantic proposal that Stampler shared on Facebook, she wrote that while she initially thought the pair would just be going on a simple “hike through Runyon Canyon,” as soon as she saw a cascade of rose petals on the ground, she “knew it was more.”

From there, Stampler was treated to an a cappella choir serenading the couple with “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid, and after she said yes, a pack of 16 dogs was unleashed upon the happy couple.

“I can’t imagine anything more magical. I love you, Maurice. For this and so, so much more,” she added alongside the video.

Rebecca Yale Photography

To make things even more special, Stampler’s best friend, Rebecca Yale, whose Instagram account is filled with beautiful wedding photography, was present to document every moment of the sweet surprise.

In many of the photos, the newly engaged couple is surrounded by the dogs, and in one particularly touching image, the couple shares a kiss as rose petals fly through the air and Stampler holds onto all the dog leashes, creating a kind of living bouquet.

Opening up about their love story, Stampler told Elite Daily that when they first met in the summer of 2011, they “were both seeing other people.”

“I knew that we could be really compatible — but knew I wasn’t ready yet. I honestly felt like if we got together, it could be the real deal,” she continued, adding that it wasn’t until a few years later that they “reconnected over dating apps.”

In 2014, Stampler was working on a story about Tinder for Time, so she downloaded the app and “swiped right to say hello” after stumbling across Maurice. However, at the time she was involved in an unhappy relationship, which led her to quickly remove the app from her phone.

Months later, when she was ready to move on, Stampler re-download Tinder and saw that Maurice had sent her a message.

“Anyway, I sent a very delayed response, he texted to ask me to drinks, and the rest is history,” she shared. “I haven’t gone on a date with another person since.”