Two Bears Brawl in the Middle of a Highway as a Wolf Watches Quietly from a Distance

Two bears have gone viral after they were captured on camera embroiled in a violent scuffle in the middle of a Canadian highway.

Facebook user Cari McGillivray shared the frightening moment on Friday, explaining, “Don’t normally post on here but thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting!”

“Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!” McGillivray added.

The clip begins with the bears growling and roaring at each other, while standing in a ditch.

It is not immediately clear what triggered the fight, but within seconds the bears braise up to each other – standing on their hind legs and walk onto the highway.

They then begin shoving and pushing one another before throwing outright punches. The fight continues to escalate and gets so out of hand that the bears fall to the ground while still holding on to each other.

Meanwhile, in the background is a small wolf watching quietly. The wolf can be seen standing in the middle of the road, staring intensely.

The bears later push each other back into the ditch, before chasing after each other off camera.

The wolf also scurries off the scene.

The video has since racked up over 2 million views and over 50,000 shares.

“Wow! Amazing! Was this filming? Once in a lifetime experience! This is well worth posting publicly,” one user wrote.

“Yeah, I was filming this!! This was by far one favourite wildlife encounters I have ever had!!!” McGillivray commented back.

McGillivray did not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.