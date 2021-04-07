Zoo Miami Welcomes Two Giraffes Born 3 Days Apart: 'The Baby Boom Continues'
The baby calves were the 54th and 55th giraffes born in Zoo Miami's 41-year history
There's a "baby boom" occurring in Zoo Miami's giraffe community.
On Tuesday, the South Florida-based zoo announced the exciting addition of two new baby giraffes born just days apart from each other.
The first giraffe, a still-unnamed male calf, was born on Friday to 14-year-old Mia, a seven-time mom, and 4-year-old, first-time dad Malcolm. The calf was held in a holding area with Mia throughout the weekend to give the pair time to bond, the zoo said in a media release.
On Sunday, the male calf — the 54th giraffe born in the zoo's history — received a neonatal exam and general physical. He weighed in at 181 pounds, had his blood collected, and received a microchip for identification.
The following day, the calf made his exhibit debut with his mother and the other members of his herd — just as 6½-year-old Zuri was giving birth to the zoo's 55th giraffe calf.
The new baby giraffe, Zuri's second, was born at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The latest calf, confirmed to be a healthy female that weighs around 119 pounds, is also Malcolm's offspring, making him a father of two within just days.
"Should everything continue to go well, this baby and mother will join the herd on exhibit tomorrow," the zoo said.
According to Zoo Miami, a giraffe pregnancy typically lasts 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth. The baby falls about 4 to 6 feet to the floor during their birth and is often walking on their own within minutes of coming into the world.
Zoo Miami opened in 1980 and is the largest zoo in Florida and the fifth-largest in the United States. It is home to over 3,000 animals representing over 500 different species.