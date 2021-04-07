Zoo Miami Welcomes Two Giraffes Born 3 Days Apart: 'The Baby Boom Continues'

The baby calves were the 54th and 55th giraffes born in Zoo Miami's 41-year history

There's a "baby boom" occurring in Zoo Miami's giraffe community.

On Tuesday, the South Florida-based zoo announced the exciting addition of two new baby giraffes born just days apart from each other.

The first giraffe, a still-unnamed male calf, was born on Friday to 14-year-old Mia, a seven-time mom, and 4-year-old, first-time dad Malcolm. The calf was held in a holding area with Mia throughout the weekend to give the pair time to bond, the zoo said in a media release.

On Sunday, the male calf — the 54th giraffe born in the zoo's history — received a neonatal exam and general physical. He weighed in at 181 pounds, had his blood collected, and received a microchip for identification.

The following day, the calf made his exhibit debut with his mother and the other members of his herd — just as 6½-year-old Zuri was giving birth to the zoo's 55th giraffe calf.

The new baby giraffe, Zuri's second, was born at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The latest calf, confirmed to be a healthy female that weighs around 119 pounds, is also Malcolm's offspring, making him a father of two within just days.

"Should everything continue to go well, this baby and mother will join the herd on exhibit tomorrow," the zoo said.

According to Zoo Miami, a giraffe pregnancy typically lasts 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth. The baby falls about 4 to 6 feet to the floor during their birth and is often walking on their own within minutes of coming into the world.