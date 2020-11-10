Each box of this calendar from Cesar contains a matching accessory, like a pair of bowties, or an experience for you and your pup to enjoy together.

Match Your Dog for the Entire Holiday Season with the Adorable '12 Days of Twinning' Calendar

What makes the holiday season bright? Celebrating with your pet!

Cesar is making the winter months more adorable than ever with their "12 Days of Twinning" calendar, designed to bring extra cheer to a holiday season that might look a bit different this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This limited edition calendar includes 12 boxes, meant to be open one at a time between Dec. 1-12. Each box contains a matching accessory, like a pair of bowties, or an experience for you and your pup to enjoy together.

"We know pet parents will be celebrating the holidays a little differently this year as they look to find safe ways to ring in the season and spend time with loved ones," Craig Neely, vice president of marketing at Mars Petcare, said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve created the '12 Days of Twinning' holiday calendar, so dogs and pet parents can create more shared moments of joy and bring some of that holiday spirit into their home."

Actress Candace King and her dog Rebel have their calendar ready to go when the "Twinning" days start on December 1, and you can join them. The "12 Days of Twinning" calendar is available for pet owners via a sweepstake on cesar.com/twinning. Dog moms and dads can enter for the chance to win a calendar once per day starting November 10 and running through November 16, 2020. Two hundred lucky winners will be picked and sent this special holiday gift, and one lucky grand prize winner will also receive a year’s supply of Cesar wet dog food.

