Twin Sumatran Tiger Cubs Receive First Vet Checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo

The new arrivals — a boy and a girl — are "progressing well" and "meeting all necessary milestones," according to a Facebook update from the Oklahoma zoo

The critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at the Oklahoma City Zoo earlier this month received a clean bill of health after their first veterinary checkup.

On Thursday, the zoo shared a Facebook update about the new arrivals, who received their first wellness exam the day before.

"Our 19-day-old critically endangered Sumatran tiger twins received their first wellness exam on Wednesday, July 20, during which the Zoo's veterinary care team determined that it's a girl and a boy for tiger mom, Lola," the zoo shared.

The Oklahoma City Zoo added that the veterinary team made "a house call" to the Cat Forest habit to perform the examinations, which included checking the "overall body condition and vitals" of each cub.

The team found that tiger cubs' eyes were now open and each weighed nearly six pounds, according to the update.

The animals — born on July 2 — are "progressing well" and "meeting all necessary milestones."

The twins have yet to make their public debut at the zoo. They are currently bonding with their mother behind the scenes at the facility. Visitors will be able to see the cubs at the zoo's Cat Forest once the baby animals receive their first vaccinations and can navigate the habitat safely.

The arrival of the twin tiger cubs — who have yet to be named — marked Lola's second litter of cubs with mate Kami, 14. The pair also welcomed male triplets in July 2017, according to a press release from the zoo.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) for Sumatran tigers, which recommended that Lola and Kami breed, the release stated.