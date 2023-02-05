Honestly, I Have as Much Fun Playing with This Ultra-Durable Pull Toy as My Dog Does

Its innovative design includes a secret treat pocket

Fable Twin Falcon Toy TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

As the (very proud) owner of an energetic 75-pound pup, I often have trouble finding dog toys that are durable enough to withstand her weight, not to mention interesting enough to keep her entertained for more than a few minutes time.

So when I tried out the new Twin Falcon Toy from Fable Pets, which was designed to be nearly unbreakable and fun for both dog and their owner, I was too curious not to put it to the test. And the toy really did deliver when it came to entertaining my dog, and myself.

A new, updated version of the brand's popular Falcon Toy, the pull toy is made of a hard yet comfortable thermoplastic rubber and features a double claw shape that you and your dog can grip on both sides. Because of its unique design, it's intended to be used to play tug of war, but it can also be used individually by your dog, or be interconnected to other Fable toys to create a longer chain. There's even a treat cavity hidden on both sides so that you can throw in some treats or a spread like peanut butter for maximum canine enrichment. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Fable Twin Falcon Toy
Fable

Buy It! Twin Falcon Toy, $30.10 with code LOVE 14 (orig. $35); fablepets.com

When my dog Ellie and I tried out the toy, I immediately saw why that double claw shape is so smart. Both of us were able to get a strong hold on it and have a fun, competitive tug-of-war battle, without my arms aching from pulling or her teeth getting too close to my hands. Plus, because the toy is so durable, she was able to bite it as hard as she wanted without ripping it apart and creating a mess. And once I was tired out, the toy still kept my dog occupied as she entertained herself with it for much longer than usual when compared to other toys she has.

I'm not the only pet owner who's a fan of the Twin Falcon. One shopper called it "great enrichment for a high-energy dog" in their review while another shopper said that it's "heavy enough and difficult enough to keep my seventh-month-old pup occupied for 35-45 minutes at a time." A final dog owner said that the Twin Falcon made a game of tug of war with their dog "so easy and fun," and added, "as soon as I come home, she runs to grab it and gives me that look (we all know that adorable look) until we start playing together."

It's rare to find a dog toy that satisfies both pup and owner, so I know I'll be keeping this one around. Check out the Twin Falcon Toy while it's discounted right now and treat your dog to a toy you won't mind playing with, too.

