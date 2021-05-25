12th Dead Whale Washes Up on San Francisco Bay Area Beach This Year

A necropsy of the 47-foot male gray whale to determine the cause of death could not be performed, as the whale's carcass washed up in the Bay Area in an advanced state of decomposition

On Friday, a dead gray whale washed up on California's Pacifica State Beach. This is the twelfth dead whale to wash up in the San Francisco Bay Area this year.

The whale was a 47-foot male, according to tissue samples collected by the Marine Mammal Center. Scientists did not perform a necropsy to determine the cause of death, as the carcass was in an advanced state of decomposition, the Associated Press reports.

Of the 12 whales that have washed up in the Bay Area since the beginning of 2021, 10 have been gray whales, one was a pygmy sperm whale, and the other was a fin whale.

Two of the animals died due to ship strikes. Officials suspect that another two whales died in the same manner. The causes of death for the remaining eight whales are undetermined. Malnutrition, entanglement, and trauma from ship strikes have been the most common causes of death for whales in the Bay Area in recent years, the Marine Mammal Center reports.

"Over the last few years, our experts have observed gray whales frequenting San Francisco Bay in greater numbers and for longer periods of time," says Kathi George, the Center's director of field operations and response. "These whales are at increased risk from human activity, which is why we are committed to better understanding the ongoing challenges and threats these animals face so we can safely share the ocean and bay with them."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared the recent string of Bay Area whale deaths an "unusual mortality event." NOAA added that they started noting an increasing number of gray whale deaths in 2019. The Marine Mammal Center has been working with NOAA to investigate the ongoing phenomenon.