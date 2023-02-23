Gacek the 'Perfect' Tuxedo Cat Is the Top-Rated 'Historical Landmark' in Polish City

The cat, named Gacek, can be found on Kaszubska Street in Szczecin, Poland, according to Google Maps

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 23, 2023 03:17 PM
Polish tourist attraction cat Gacek
Photo: kotgacekeveryday/Instagram

The top-rated tourist attraction in Szczecin, Poland, is one of the city's feline residents.

The tuxedo cat, named Gacek, which translates to "long-eared bat" in Polish, is listed as a historical landmark in Szczecin, Poland, on Google Maps. The feline has a five-star rating on Google Maps and over 80 reviews — an impressive feat for a landmark in Poland's seventh-largest city.

Gacek is a free-roaming cat that lives in a box on Kaszubska Street, per The Independent. The feline has resided in the area for a few years. According to the news outlet, the cat initially drew worldwide attention after appearing in a documentary by wSzczecinie in 2020.

Following the documentary, cat enthusiasts flocked to the city to see Gacek. The cat's original Google Maps listing reportedly amassed more than 2,500 reviews before it was taken down, according to The Independent. Gacek's old and current review rankings beat out other Szczecin tourist attractions like the Archcathedral Basilica of St. James the Apostle, which has a rating of 4.6, and the Pomeranian Dukes' Castle, which has a rating of 4.5.

After Gacek's first listing was taken down, another one went up, bringing in 500 reviews with an average rating of five stars, according to Business Insider. It appears that the second listing was also taken down. Gacek, the landmark, is now on its third Google Maps listing.

One Google Maps reviewer wrote that seeing Gacek was "the best experience of my life." Another person said, "He's perfect, 100/10 would see him again."

In a previous listing, one reviewer from Oslo, Norway, said they had flown in to see the cat, per The Independent. Their review said, "As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me, which made the experience fully wholesome. If I could have a dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him."

However, one local animal shelter has asked people not to feed the increasingly plump cat. According to the outlet, a sign outside Gacek's box asks visitors only to leave packaged treats that the cat's guardians can give him. (Workers at a local shop near where Gacek's box is located look after the pet, per Business Insider.)

