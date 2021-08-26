Josh Peck is celebrating August 26th's National Dog Day by revealing some behind the scenes secrets from Turner & Hooch on Disney+

Josh Peck Says Having a Dog Costar for Turner & Hooch Is 'a Once in a Lifetime Experience'

It's National Dog Day, and Disney+ is here to celebrate one of the most talented canines currently on television: Hooch!

Many remember Hooch as the slobbery, sweet dog by Tom Hanks' side in the 1989 film Turner & Hooch. Disney+'s new Turner & Hooch original series follows Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Hanks in the movie, as he is paired with his own Hooch, who is as adorable and drooly as ever. Together, the U.S. Marshall, played by Josh Peck, and the pooch partner up to do good.

For August 26th's National Dog Day, Disney+ is treating animal lovers to an exclusive look behind the scenes of their Turner & Hooch series. In the clip below, Peck, 34, reveals what it's like to have a canine costar.

"Working with dogs is a once in a lifetime experience, and I will never forget it," Peck says of acting alongside Hooch.

Peck also divulges a few show secrets in the video, like that the series uses multiple trained canines to create the Hooch viewers see on TV and that those dogs also have their own stuffed stunt doubles.

"How do you get a dog to do what you need him to do on set? Well, let's just say treats. All the treats," Peck adds, noting that the dog actors' trainers and the show's entire cast and crew all play an important role in making Turner & Hooch a reality.

To see Hooch and his stunt doubles in action, tune into new episodes of Turner & Hooch every Wednesday on Disney+.

Josh Peck | Turner & Hooch Credit: Farah Nosh/Disney+