Jeff Sveen, Chairman of the National Turkey Federation, helped raise pardoned turkeys Peas and Carrots in his home state of South Dakota and went with them to Washington, D.C., this week.

“It was fun, it was a blast,” he tells PEOPLE. “We took Peas into the room where they do the press briefing and it was a little stressful because there was so much action, a zillion cameras in your face. He was doing great strutting and looking around but when we got back to the rose garden he needed a little time to relax.”

Sveen drove the turkeys in the back of an SUV from South Dakota to Washington, D.C., over the weekend and says they had a great time listening to music during the road trip. “They like any kind of music — one prefers rock the other is more of a country western. They’re also big fans of Elvis.”