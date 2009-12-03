Tune In! America's Most Loveable Pets Contest Winners on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Set your DVRs! Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 is Pet Lover’s Week on Wheel of Fortune, and PEOPLEPets.com teamed up with America’s favorite game show for the annual event (check local listings). You submitted over 40,000 adorable photos to America’s Most Loveable Pets Contest and we selected five $3,000 winners. Which pets are the most loveable of them all? Tune in each night this week and find out!

