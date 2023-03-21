Tumbleweed the Great Pyrenees Puppy Survives Nasty Run-in with a Cactus and Is Ready for Adoption

Tumbleweed is preparing to roll into a new home.

In early March, the 5-month-old great Pyrenees puppy ended up at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after an AHS emergency animal medical technician spotted the canine while outside.

The technician, named Nina, found the dog stuck in a cactus in Phoneix. Nina removed the pup from the sticky situation, but Tumbleweed was still covered in painful burrs and sharp spines.

Nina didn't hesitate. After freeing the dog from the cactus, she brought the canine to AHS' trauma hospital for treatment. At the facility, veterinarians discovered that the great Pyrenees' long, fluffy coat had turned Tumbleweed into a burr magnet. The dog had cactus burrs deeply entangled in fur all over his coat.

To save Tumbleweed from the discomfort, AHS' veterinary staff shaved down the dog's fur to remove all the burrs and spines. Tumbleweed is now rocking a shorter haircut, perfect for the approaching spring and summer months.

According to AHS, Tumbleweed was "gentle" and calm throughout "the entire ordeal" and patiently waited for vets to remove all the burrs covering his body.

Courtesy Arizona Humane Society

Everyone's hard work paid off. After treating Tumbleweed, AHS kept an eye on the pup at its hospital. The dog bounced back quickly from his cactus run-in and, on March 19, got the all-clear to start searching for a home.

Those interested in adopting Tumbleweed should visit azhumane.org/adopt for more information. The lucky pup is just one of 18,000 animals AHS cares for each year. Many of these furry friends are looking for a home as well.