Tumbleweed the Great Pyrenees Puppy Survives Nasty Run-in with a Cactus and Is Ready for Adoption

An emergency animal medical technician with the Arizona Humane Society found the 5-month-old puppy stuck on a cactus and rushed the dog to an animal hospital

By Kelli Bender
Published on March 21, 2023 03:41 PM
5-Month-Old Great Pyrenees Mix Puppy “Tumbleweed” Treated After Run-In With Cactus
Photo: Courtesy Arizona Humane Society

Tumbleweed is preparing to roll into a new home.

In early March, the 5-month-old great Pyrenees puppy ended up at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after an AHS emergency animal medical technician spotted the canine while outside.

The technician, named Nina, found the dog stuck in a cactus in Phoneix. Nina removed the pup from the sticky situation, but Tumbleweed was still covered in painful burrs and sharp spines.

Nina didn't hesitate. After freeing the dog from the cactus, she brought the canine to AHS' trauma hospital for treatment. At the facility, veterinarians discovered that the great Pyrenees' long, fluffy coat had turned Tumbleweed into a burr magnet. The dog had cactus burrs deeply entangled in fur all over his coat.

To save Tumbleweed from the discomfort, AHS' veterinary staff shaved down the dog's fur to remove all the burrs and spines. Tumbleweed is now rocking a shorter haircut, perfect for the approaching spring and summer months.

According to AHS, Tumbleweed was "gentle" and calm throughout "the entire ordeal" and patiently waited for vets to remove all the burrs covering his body.

5-Month-Old Great Pyrenees Mix Puppy “Tumbleweed” Treated After Run-In With Cactus
Courtesy Arizona Humane Society

Everyone's hard work paid off. After treating Tumbleweed, AHS kept an eye on the pup at its hospital. The dog bounced back quickly from his cactus run-in and, on March 19, got the all-clear to start searching for a home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Those interested in adopting Tumbleweed should visit azhumane.org/adopt for more information. The lucky pup is just one of 18,000 animals AHS cares for each year. Many of these furry friends are looking for a home as well.

Related Articles
kate mara
Kate Mara Is Covering the Adoption Fees of 10 Hero Dogs in Need of Homes
Dog waiting to Be Adopted Has Spiriting lifting Meet Up with Littermate Thanks to DNA Test
Dog Waiting to Be Adopted for Over a Year Has Exciting Reunion with Sister Pup Thanks to DNA Test
Dog in shelter hundreds of days hoping for home
Dog Named Mom, Beloved for Her 'Good Soul,' Is Still Waiting to Get Adopted After 2 Years with Texas Rescue
Gracie dog stuck in car rescued
14-Week-Old Puppy Rescued from Undercarriage of Car 'Without a Scratch' in Arizona
HATAY, TURKIYE - MARCH 01: A personnel caresses a dog, named "Aleks", who is received a treatment after 22 days of being rescued from under the rubble following 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye including their trauma in Hatay, Turkiye on February 28, 2023. On Feb.6 a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. On the same day at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Dog Rescued After Surviving 22 Days Stuck in Rubble Left Behind by Turkey's Deadly Earthquakes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpAzZYDLLzF/ theanimalfoundation When Dutchess was found locked inside a hot car on the top floor of a parking garage last July on the Las Vegas Strip, the 3-month-old puppy had her mouth taped shut. The temperature outside was 113 degrees and @lvmpd Officer Rybacki knew he had to act fast. He rescued Dutchess from the car, and her story went viral. Swipe left to see how Dutchess is doing these days! She lives with a wonderful family who adores her. She sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings. She’s also quite the traveler, making her way all over Nevada, California, and Arizona, never missing a chance to play in the snow. Talk about a good life. Edited · 1d
Rescued Puppy Left in Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut at a Casino Is Enjoying New Forever Home
Decatur sheep dog goes missing after fending off coyote attack, returns home days later
Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Ghost the Rescue Dog Is Recovering After Living with a Coyote Pack for Months in Nevada
Ghost the Rescue Dog Reunites with Family After Living with a Coyote Pack in Nevada
Rescue Dog Reunited with Family After He's Found Living with Coyote Pack in Nevada
michigan puppies
Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm
dog rescued from train tracks
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
Woman feeding her pet dog
The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate
Ruthie & Julie Kitten Storm Drain Rescue https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8a1foi4a4y8ttix/AAB-dgJ9P-iY0SCq_gMsxFrla?dl=0&preview=20220615_122212.jpg
Arizona Rescuers Save Kitten Stuck in Rising Waters Inside 20-Foot Storm Drain
emaciated bald dog finds family after recovering and regrowing fur
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
cactus puppy
Stray Puppy Found Covered in Cactus Spines Gets Pesky Prickles Removed and Is Ready for a Home