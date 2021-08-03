Tulsa Zoo 'Thrilled' to Introduce New Malayan Tiger Cub: 'A Bundle of Cuteness and Energy'

A female Malayan tiger cub is doing well after being born at the Tulsa Zoo earlier this month. The announcement comes on International Tiger Day.

A female Malayan tiger cub is doing well after being born at the Tulsa Zoo earlier this month. The announcement comes on International Tiger Day.

The Tulsa Zoo is seeing stripes!

On July 29, International Tiger Day, the Oklahoma zoo announced that they recently welcomed a female Malayan tiger cub. Mom tiger Ava gave birth to the new arrival on July 11 as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ava's cub as the newest member of the Tulsa Zoo," Jordan Piha, the zoo's zoological curator of mammals, said in a statement. "Our keepers and veterinary staff are monitoring both Ava and her cub around the clock. We're happy to report both animals are doing well."

The unnamed cub is currently living behind the scenes with mom at the Tulsa Zoo. The pair will stay there in the weeks ahead so they can form a strong bond. Ava is taking great care of her daughter and is attentive to the cub's needs, according to a release from the zoo.

The Tulsa Zoo is keeping animal lovers updated on the duo through Facebook. The facility recently posted a video of the cub playing and napping with Ava.

"Our newest addition to the zoo is having a ROARing good time. At 18 days old and five pounds, she's a bundle of cuteness and energy," the Tulsa Zoo captioned the clip.