TSA Reminds Travelers of Pet Rules After Dog Is Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

A dog in Wisconsin got a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening after its owner inadvertently sent it through an x-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison over the weekend.

TSA Great Lakes confirmed that an unidentified owner of a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix had placed the animal inside their backpack and then sent the bag through the machine on Sunday.

"The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier," Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region, told Nexstar.

Mayle said that the traveler was not trying to hide the dog but did not know the proper screening protocols, adding that the owner was allowed to proceed to their gate after their bags and dog were cleared.

The incident prompted the TSA to remind passengers of the rules of passing through airport security with pets.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the TSA tweeted. "At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine."

The incident of the dog in the TSA x-ray machine comes weeks after TSA screeners detained a pet cat at JFK Airport in New York after authorities found the feline had hitched a ride inside a piece of checked luggage.

The suitcase containing the feline set off an alarm at a baggage screening point, The Washington Post reported.

TSA screeners later said the cat's owner was not the suitcase owner; the feline apparently belonged to the man's roommate and had jumped into the bag unbeknownst to the traveler.