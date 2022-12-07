TSA Reminds Travelers of Pet Rules After Dog Is Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Agents at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison discovered the dog inside a backpack after its owner inadvertently sent it through the airport security x-ray machine

By
Published on December 7, 2022 03:28 PM
dog in backpack TSA
Photo: TSA Great Lakes (2)

A dog in Wisconsin got a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening after its owner inadvertently sent it through an x-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison over the weekend.

TSA Great Lakes confirmed that an unidentified owner of a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix had placed the animal inside their backpack and then sent the bag through the machine on Sunday.

"The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier," Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region, told Nexstar.

Mayle said that the traveler was not trying to hide the dog but did not know the proper screening protocols, adding that the owner was allowed to proceed to their gate after their bags and dog were cleared.

The incident prompted the TSA to remind passengers of the rules of passing through airport security with pets.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the TSA tweeted. "At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine."

dog in backpack TSA
TSA Great Lakes

The incident of the dog in the TSA x-ray machine comes weeks after TSA screeners detained a pet cat at JFK Airport in New York after authorities found the feline had hitched a ride inside a piece of checked luggage.

The suitcase containing the feline set off an alarm at a baggage screening point, The Washington Post reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TSA screeners later said the cat's owner was not the suitcase owner; the feline apparently belonged to the man's roommate and had jumped into the bag unbeknownst to the traveler.

Related Articles
cat in suitcase
TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022
Three carry on luggage in a bedroom/hotel room setting
The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2022
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2022, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag
MADISON CAWTHORN
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Illegal Gun Possession at N.C. Airport, Police Say
PEOPLE Tested Best Weekender Bags
The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Tokyo Olympics PEOPLE Travel
Inside the PEOPLE Olympics Reporters' 24-Hour Travel Experience to Cover the Olympics in Tokyo
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClmEH14pdmA/?hl=en billyraycyrus Verified Happiness is everything.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything'
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Louis Tomlinson visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After N.Y.C. Concert, Shares X-Ray Photos
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019