Trumpet the Bloodhound Wins Best in Show at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show

Trumpet the Bloodhound won Best in Show at 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan on Wednesday night. The dog's win marks the first time a Bloodhound has won Best in Show at Westminster in the event's 146-year history. The famous canine competition — the second-longest continuous sporting event in the U.S. — took place at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York.

The same venue hosted the 2021 Westminster Dog Show, after the event was shifted outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Westminster Dog Show was slated to return to New York City's Madison Square Garden in February, but the event was postponed and scheduled at Lyndhurst Estate following a surge in COVID cases in New York.

On Wednesday night at Lyndhurst, Trumpet — show name GCHB CH Flessner's Toot My Own Horn— triumphed over close to 3,500 other dogs from 211 breeds to win the Best in Show title at Westminster. Handler Heather Buehner helped lead the dog to victory. The Best in Show round was judged by Dr. Don Sturz, who thanked all dogs for providing "comfort, joy, and love" before announcing the winner.

Heather Buehner and Trumpet the Bloodhound sit in the winners circle after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at the Lyndhurst Estate on June 21, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog show will feature over 3,500 dogs with over 200 breeds competing in three different competitions. The Best in Show dog was at announced at the conclusion of the event on Wednesday night. Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

After winning the Hound Group earlier in the event, Trumpet moved on to Westminster's Best in Show round with Winston the French Bulldog of the Non-Sporting Group, Hollywood the Maltese from the Sporting Group, River the German Shepherd from the Herding Group, Belle the English Setter from the Sporting Group, Striker the Samoyed of the Working Group, and MM the Lakeland Terrier from the Terrier Group.

Winston the French Bulldog took second place, known as Reserve Best in Show, this year. Trumpet takes the top spot from the 2021 Westminster Best in Show winner, Wasabi the Pekingese — who, according to the New York Times, is enjoying retirement.