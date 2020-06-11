Trump Administration Finalizes New Rules Making It Easier to Kill Bear Cubs in Alaska

The administration is overturning a five-year-old ban on controversial practices like baiting cubs in their dens and using artificial light to hunt

President Donald Trump‘s administration set out new rules this week allowing hunters in Alaska to employ controversial hunting and trapping practices that conversation groups deem to be "barbaric and inhumane."

The National Park Service published the rules Tuesday in the Federal Register, which overturn five-year-old hunting bans in support of wildlife and environmental protection from the Obama administration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the guidelines — which will go into effect on July 9 — hunters in Alaska will be able to kill hibernating mother brown and black bears and their cubs, in their dens, with the help of artificial light, bait like donuts and greasy treats, and dogs to help hunt down the wildlife.

They will also be able to hunt caribou while they are swimming with the assistance of motorboats and will be permitted to shoot wolf and coyote pups while in their dens.

The new rules give the power to control hunting in Alaska's nature preserves back to the state, instead of the federal government.

A representative from the National Park Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Getty Images/All Canada Photos

According to CBS News, reversing the Obama-era bans is something the Trump administration has been working on for years, and Alaska officials as well as native tribes are in favor of the new rules.

"The previous limitations enacted in 2015 threatened our way of life and our centuries-long sustainable management practices," Victor Joseph, chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, explained.

Alaska Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy is on board with the decision and praised that the new rules allow the state to control its wildlife again.

"Hunting and responsible management of wildlife are an integral part of the Alaskan lifestyle and this will further align hunting regulations on the federal level with those established by the State of Alaska for the benefit of Alaskans," he wrote in the National Park Service's statement.

However, the new regulations have been slammed by a number of conservation groups.

"This is yet another dastardly move from an administration that, from the start, has carried out a no-holds-barred assault on America’s — and the world’s — most precious wildlife," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

She continued, "From weakening protections for native American wildlife covered by the Endangered Species Act to allowing trophy hunters to import the trophies of endangered animals like rhinos and lions, the Department of the Interior, under Trump, has consistently played into the hands of trophy hunters and other corporate interests to dismantle the progress we’ve made for wildlife over decades."

Jamie Rappaport Clark, the president and CEO of the Defenders of Wildlife, said, "the Trump administration has shockingly reached a new low in its treatment of wildlife."