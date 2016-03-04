Truffle Hunting Gives Rescue Dogs Opportunity to Start Over

A truffle farmer from Canberra, Australia, came up with a pretty fancy way to give rescue dogs a new sense of purpose.

Jayson Mesman, who trained law enforcement dogs for 12 years until he got into farming, owns a truffle farm near Mount Majura where the farm hands are dogs he’s rescued from the pound over the past decade.

“I actually go into the pound and look for the dogs that people quite often can’t maintain,” Mesman told ABC. “Those with a really strong hunt drive, wanting to play constantly, the dog that chases the ball until he almost falls over.”

Mesman said that people looking to adopt often gravitate toward the “cute, cuddly Labradors that everyone sees on the Kleenex ads,” making it harder for less picture-perfect Labs to find homes.

All of Mesman’s rescues are trained to detect the scent of underground fungus, and when they find the truffles, they are rewarded handsomely with cuddles, treats, playtime and lots of praise.

While pigs are actually used more traditionally in truffle hunting, Labradors are easier to train and scent-dominant.

“These dogs don’t consider it work, it’s not a chore by any sense,” Mesman said. “The key is making sure they’re having a good time.”

Mesman also has two pigs, Winne and Piglet, who eat any unformed truffles and spread the spores around via their feces, which is a succinct description of our dream job.