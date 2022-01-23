The monkeys — which were cynomolgus macaques — were on their way to a lab at the time of the incident on Friday, according to the Montour County Sheriff's Office

Truck Carrying Around 100 Macaques Crashes in Penn.: 'All Monkeys Have Been Accounted For,' Troopers Say

Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes in Penn. — and Each Primate Is Found After 3 Went Missing

Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes in Penn. — and Each Primate Is Found After 3 Went Missing

A group of around 100 monkeys have been successfully located following a collision between two vehicles on a Pennsylvania roadway.

On Friday, a Dodge truck carrying the primates in an enclosed trailer crashed into a dump truck while both were driving on a road in Montour County, according to press release from the Montour County Sheriff's Office. The crash caused crates full of monkeys in cages to spill onto the road.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a social media statement, authorities said that "a small number of monkeys" had escaped from the scene of the incident and gone "into the surrounding area." Police warned residents to keep their distance and to call 911 if they spotted one of the loose animals.

In an update on Saturday morning, police tweeted that there was still one monkey unaccounted for, before a follow-up statement that same night alerted residents that each primate had been found.

Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes in Penn. — and Each Primate Is Found After 3 Went Missing! Credit: Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP

The Montour County Sheriff's Office did not specify exactly how many monkeys had initially escaped the scene, or if any of the animals were injured.

Speaking with The Daily Item, Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick explained that the monkeys — which were cynomolgus macaques — had been on their way to a lab.

The location of the lab, as well as the type of research that the animals would be used for, wasn't specified, though the outlet noted crab-eating macaques are "often used in medical studies."

Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes in Penn. — and Each Primate Is Found After 3 Went Missing! Credit: Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission all aided in the search, The Daily Item reported.

"All 100 of the cynomolgus macaques are accounted for; three are deceased," Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the CDC, said in an email to the publication. "Three of the monkeys were humanely euthanized according to American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines."

RELATED VIDEO: Puppy Grabbed and Taken Up Electricity Pole By Monkey in Malaysia Is Rescued After 3-Day Effort

The Dodge truck driver reported no injuries after the accident and refused medical attention, while his passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with suspected minor injury.