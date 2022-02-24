Troye Sivan's iPhone Lock Screen Features His Pup Nash: 'I Spend a Lot of Time with My Dog'

Troye Sivan keeps a special someone on his phone's lock screen.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 10's Andrea Boehlke about the different ways he stays grounded and finds his strength, Sivan listed a few strategies — one involving his adorable pet pitbull mix Nash.

"I try and get off my phone as much as possible," the "Youth" singer, 26, listed as his first strategy. He also said he tries to exercise, "even if that exercise is just a walk."

Sivan then said he "spends a lot of time with my dog" before asking Boelke if she wanted to see him. Turns out, Nash is his iPhone's lock screen image!

In March 2019, Sivan opened up to W Magazine about the unlikely way Nash entered his life. He and then-boyfriend Jacob Bixenman adopted the foster pup after meeting other adoptable animals.

"So a couple weeks ago, I went with my boyfriend and my friends to go look at some dogs. We weren't thinking seriously about getting a dog, but we wanted to just meet some, and we met a couple and they weren't the one," he recalled at the time. "They weren't the right dog, so then we left, but on the way out, we saw a dog on an iPad that was in foster care, and we said, we wanna meet that dog. So we organized a meeting with the dog."

"I was actually on a flight to Singapore, but my boyfriend met the dog. By the time, I landed, he texted me and he told me that he got the dog, so I was keen," Sivan continued, "and he has since become the love of my life and I'm absolutely obsessed with him and so thankful to have him in my life, every single day. He's my heart and soul."

In September 2020, after seven months apart while the star was self-isolating in Melbourne with his family during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Nash stayed with a friend in Los Angeles, Sivan captured the adorable moment they reunited.

Meanwhile, in last week's issue of PEOPLE, Sivan opened up about his journey to self-acceptance, in honor of his new Paramount+ comedy-drama Three Months.

The pop star came out to his family at age 15, then shared his story three years later in a YouTube video.

Troye Sivan Troye Sivan | Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

"I was about to sign my record deal, and I really wanted to be in charge of how I came out," Sivan said. "I didn't want anyone to take that away from me. I wanted to start going out and going to gay clubs and meeting boys, and I wanted to write songs about love that were true and genuine."

With future acting and music projects, Sivan hopes to continue paving the way for future LGBTQ generations, though he knows self-acceptance for them won't happen overnight.