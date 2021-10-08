Troody the baby red kangaroo is one of the animal stars of The Zoo, Animal Planet's show about New York City's Bronx Zoo

Troody the Hand-Reared Red Kangaroo Joey at the Bronx Zoo Is Ready to Be a TV Star

Troody is her own woman.

Keepers at New York City's Bronx Zoo decided to hand-rear the red kangaroo joey, originally from the Nashville Zoo, after Troody's mother rejected her.

Troody is just one of the dozens of creatures animal lovers can meet on Animal Planet's new season of The Zoo. The show's fifth season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Zoo is a docuseries that follows the daily lives of the Bronx Zoo's animal residents and the humans who care for them.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at The Zoo's new season. In the clip above, viewers get a look at what feeding time is like with Troody. The baby kangaroo is an excellent addition for the Bronx Zoo keepers that helped care for Dave, the Bronx Zoo's red kangaroo ambassador.

During his 16 years at the New York zoo, Dave won countless hearts and was mourned by many when he died over a year ago.

Red Kangaroo Troody. Credit: Animal Planet/ WCS

"That left a big void in our program and in our hearts," the keeper in the clip above says of Dave's passing.

Troody is set up to become the next red kangaroo ambassador at the Bronx Zoo. Since the joey is being hand-reared by keepers, she is more likely to be comfortable around humans when she takes part in educational programs. But just because she is following in Dave's footsteps doesn't mean she plans on being the same animal.

"She's her own kangaroo," her caretaker says.