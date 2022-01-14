Trisha Yearwood 'Excited' to Raise Funds for Rescue Pets Through the Betty White Challenge

Trisha Yearwood is hosting a virtual event to raise money for shelter pets on what would've been Betty White's 100th birthday and plans to match up to $10,000 in donations

Trisha Yearwood is dedicated to making sure Betty White's "legacy lives on."

The singer plans to participate in the Betty White Challenge, an online movement that started shortly after White's death on Dec. 31.

For the Betty White Challenge, fans are encouraged to celebrate White's lifelong devotion to helping animals by donating to an animal rescue or charity on Jan. 17, which would've been the Golden Girls star's 100th birthday.

"Everybody loves Betty White. I've been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty's passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her. I'm excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues, and shelters do, many with only volunteers and private donations of food, bedding, and time," Yearwood told PEOPLE about what moved her to join the tribute.

As her contribution to the Betty White Challenge, Yearwood is hosting a virtual event on Jan. 17 with talkshoplive on the e-commerce site's page to raise money for rescue pets nationwide. Yearwood will be matching up to $10,000 in donations, as will talkshoplive.

On Wednesday, Yearwood announced the effort on her Facebook page, inviting fans to join her virtual event with talkshoplive at 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 17.

"We are going to honor Betty White's 100th birthday by donating to animals," Yearwood says in the social media clip.

Like White, Yearwood has spent her life helping animals. She and her husband Garth Brooks are proud parents to two rescue dogs and support other shelter animals through the Dottie's Yard Fund — a charitable effort Yearwood started in 2021 to honor the couple's late dog, Dottie.

"They need our help. The common denominator is love. Betty showed us how. Now we have to keep it up and make sure her legacy lives on. Love all creatures, great and small!" Yearwood told PEOPLE.