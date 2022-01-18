Trisha Yearwood Raises 'Over $24K in 15 Minutes' for Rescue Pets as Part of Betty White Challenge

Trisha Yearwood is thanking her fans and followers for their help in supporting rescue animals as part of the Betty White Challenge.

On Monday, the country musician revealed that, as part of the challenge, she had helped raise "over $24k in 15 minutes" for the Dottie's Yard Fund, a charitable effort Yearwood started in 2021 to honor her and husband Garth Brooks' late dog, Dottie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me!" tweeted Yearwood, 57. "We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in!"

The star, who hosted the fundraiser on TalkShopLive (which as of Tuesday morning had raised more than $38,000), also shared a photo of a Dottie's Yard magnet that contributors who donated $25 or more will receive.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Trisha Yearwood Pets Credit: Courtesy Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection

The Betty White Challenge is a movement that started shortly after White's death on Dec. 31. The challenge encouraged fans to celebrate White's lifelong devotion to helping animals by donating to an animal rescue or charity this past Monday, which would've been the Golden Girls star's 100th birthday.

"Everybody loves Betty White. I've been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty's passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her," Yearwood previously told PEOPLE about what moved her to join the tribute.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues and shelters do, many with only volunteers and private donations of food, bedding and time," added the "She's in Love with the Boy" singer.

Yearwood hosted a virtual event on Monday with talkshoplive on the e-commerce site's page to raise money for rescue pets nationwide. Yearwood revealed she would match up to $10,000 in donations, as would talkshoplive.

Betty white rollout Betty White and her dog Stormy | Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

During her 50+ years of work with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA), White starred in and helped create a 1974 TV special called Backstage at the Zoo, which "was revolutionary at the time and brought the Los Angeles Zoo into the homes of thousands of Angelenos to shine a spotlight on the Zoo's world-class animal care team," per a release from GLAZA. She also contributed to zoo exhibits like Chimpanzees of the Mahale Mountains, the Campo Gorilla Reserve, and the Elephants of Asia.

RELATED VIDEO: Betty White Has Been Beloved by Hollywood for Decades

In 2006, White was honored as the City of Los Angeles' "Ambassador to the Animals" for her lifelong work for animal welfare. She was later named an honorary zookeeper by the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers.

Like White, Yearwood has spent much of her life helping animals. She and husband Brooks, 59, are proud parents to two rescue dogs, and support other shelter animals through the Dottie's Yard Fund.