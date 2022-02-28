Trisha Yearwood Expands Pet Collection to Include New Line of Dog Food Inspired by Her Pets
Trisha Yearwood found inspiration close to home for her expanding pet brand.
PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the exciting additions to the Grammy winner's Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection. The country star is expanding the collection by launching a new line of dog food and treats that will be available in Kroger stores nationwide, at Kroger.com, and trishayearwoodpetcollection.com.
Yearwood, 57, thought of her dog's needs when crafting the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection's first dog food line, which includes dry and wet food in a variety of flavors.
"My animals are my family, and I want my animals to eat well," Yearwood said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "You want to feel good about what you're feeding your animals just like you want to feel good about what you're feeding your own family. I was always told not to feed my animals from the table but thought, 'Why can't they have something like I'm having?' "
Yearwood turned to her culinary skills to ensure her rescue dogs, Millie and Emmy, and all other canines would have delicious and healthy experiences dining on Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection's new dog food line.
"The recipes for the collection are based on recipes from my cookbooks that are adapted to provide things that dogs need. If I'm having pork chops and rice, the dogs can have pork chops and rice," Yearwood added of the new line, which includes flavors her dogs taste-tested and approved.
"It was very important to me that my own dogs would eat the Trisha Yearwood Dog Food. So there was a lot of testing and a lot of research on what's in this food. My dogs love this food and the treats. All of the food is Emmy and Millie approved," Yearwood added.
Along with inspiring the flavors and nutrition in Yearwood's new pet food, the animal lover's dogs also shaped the design of the food's packaging. Millie's smiling face and her adoption date will appear on the packaging for some of the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection's dog food.
RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Raises 'Over $24K in 15 Minutes' for Rescue Pets as Part of Betty White Challenge
The new dog food line and dog treat line from Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection are made in the USA and feature natural, nutrition-focused ingredients. "
"I want to feed my dogs food that I know what's in it, that I know is good for them, and that they like. That's how the whole food line came about, and I'm so excited about it," Yearwood said.
The entire Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection is focused on helping every rescue pet find a forever home. The brand will soon start showcasing an adoptable dog on its social media and official site each week to help connect shelter canines with loving families. Additionally, the company supports Dottie's Yard — a fund Yearwood started in 2021 to support overcrowded and undersupplied animal shelters.
