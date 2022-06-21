Trisha Yearwood Surprises Pet Food Drive with $3,000 In-Person Donation: 'We Are so Grateful'
Trisha Yearwood is keeping rescue pets fed.
According to a release from Best Friends Animal Society, the country star's Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection partnered with Smith's and Best Friends Animal Society to host a pet food drive on June 18 in Salt Lake City.
The event benefitted the pet food pantry at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, which offers support to pet owners in the community who are struggling financially, including a program that distributes food, litter, toys, kennels, and other supplies to people's homes.
Animal lovers donated over 700 pounds of dry pet food and more than 200 cans of wet pet food to the drive. In addition to this helpful haul, Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection donated 500 pounds of Trisha Yearwood dog food, and Smith's matched that donation.
Yearwood didn't stop with the food donation; she also surprised fans by attending the event. During her trip to the pet food drive, the singer visited with adoptable dogs and delivered a $3,000 check for the pet food pantry to Best Friends' chief mission officer Holly Sizemore.
"Sometimes a bag of pet food makes all the difference between keeping a dog or cat at home or someone having to make the agonizing decision to relinquish their pet to a shelter," Sizemore said in a statement about the importance of pet food pantries and drives. "We are so grateful to Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Smith's for their incredibly kind donations to our pet food pantry."
While this successful pet food drive is complete, people can still donate to the Best Friends' pet food pantries by purchasing items through the organization's AmazonSmile charity lists. In 2021, Best Friends' Salt Lake City pet food pantry donated over 110,000 pounds of pet food to families in need.