Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Take Her Dog Fred for a Walk in N.Y.C. Months After Their Breakup

After a source told PEOPLE that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are "not officially back together" but "figuring things out," the exes were spotted walking her dog in New York City

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly still appear to be friendly, months after their breakup.

The exes were spotted stepping out together Friday in New York City, taking Kelly's dog Fred for a walk. The duo kept it casual for the outing, as Kelly, 41, wore a cozy oversized sweater in head-to-toe beige, while Noah, 37, sported a white T-shirt with cargo pants.

Noah and Kelly called it quits in May, but they've since been spotted enjoying each other's company on several occasions. After they vacationed together in St. Barts later that month, a source told PEOPLE that they're "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out." During the trip, they were seen "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while out to dinner.

The couple began dating last year, PEOPLE confirmed in August 2020. "They're very happy," an insider said at the time. "It's a very serious relationship." They've mostly kept their on-and-off relationship private, with no signs of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Another source told PEOPLE in January that the lovebirds "are still really happy and in love," after he dropped $27.5 million on a mansion for them the month before, in the luxe Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider continued. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

