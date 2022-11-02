Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'

Photo: travis barker/Instagram

Travis Barker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's dog Blue.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a tribute to the French Bulldog on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and video featuring the pup.

The first photo is a solo shot of Blue with a broken-heart emoji placed near his face, while another picture shows Travis kissing Blue's head.

He also shared a short video of him and his daughter petting their dog, writing, "I'll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something. Love you 4ever boy."

Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posted some photos and video to her own Instagram Story, writing in a tribute: "You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days."

She added, "You slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I'll never forget you my baby. I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven. Until we meet again my love."

The 16-year-old also posted to TikTok, writing, "I love you my baby, Your mommy loves you more then life could imagine, [you're] going to have the most amazing life in heaven, until we meet again my son I love you more then life itself. 💔."

Travis — who officially married Kourtney Kardashian in May following a Las Vegas ceremony in April — also shares son Landon Asher Barker with Moakler.

The news of Blue's death comes after Travis' band Blink-182 announced in October that they're embarking on a world tour in 2023, which will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania.

Along with the tour news, they dropped their new single "Edging" and announced the return of their third founding member Tom DeLonge, who exited the band in 2015 to focus on his other project, rock band Angels & Airwaves.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding

The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her husband's band on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks on Instagram following the announcement.

"Rockstar world tour wife," Kardashian wrote in the caption, "getting ready to mosh in a city near you."

Travis wrote in the comments section: "Tour life lookin good on you."

