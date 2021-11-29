The Best-Selling GPS Dog Tracker on Amazon Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

For pet parents, searching for a lost dog or cat might be one of the scariest experiences ever — and if it's happened to you, you may have found yourself wishing you had a tracking device on them. Microchipping your pet is one way to keep them safe by allowing veterinarians to check their identification and your contact info if lost, but it won't tell you their exact location. Thankfully, today's technology has brought us GPS tracking that can attach to a pet's collar, so you can pinpoint exactly where they are if they ever stray too far away. Even better, Amazon's number one best-selling pet location tracker is 40 percent off right now for Cyber Monday.