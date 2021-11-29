The Best-Selling GPS Dog Tracker on Amazon Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday
For pet parents, searching for a lost dog or cat might be one of the scariest experiences ever — and if it's happened to you, you may have found yourself wishing you had a tracking device on them. Microchipping your pet is one way to keep them safe by allowing veterinarians to check their identification and your contact info if lost, but it won't tell you their exact location. Thankfully, today's technology has brought us GPS tracking that can attach to a pet's collar, so you can pinpoint exactly where they are if they ever stray too far away. Even better, Amazon's number one best-selling pet location tracker is 40 percent off right now for Cyber Monday.
Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers gave the Tractive GPS Dog Tracker a five-star rating, and while it's advertised for dogs, some users say they use it on their cats, too. The lightweight, rechargeable device easily attaches to any collar to turn it into a GPS, and since it's waterproof, it'll keep working no matter what your pup gets into. Unlike many similar devices, this GPS tracker connects to cell networks, so it has an unlimited range that allows you to track your dog even when you're miles away. It works in the U.S., Canada, and 150 other countries, per the brand.
Not only does it act as a GPS device, but it also tracks health and fitness metrics, too, which is helpful information to share with your veterinarian. Download the free Tractive mobile app on your smartphone to track your pet in real time, set fitness goals, track their calories, and set safe boundaries that alert you if they leave the premises (and when they come back). Keep in mind that a Tractive subscription is required to activate the GPS and all of its features. Tractive offers a monthly, yearly, two-year, or five-year plan, any of which can be set up upon receiving the device.
This tracker is currently on sale for just $30 — its lowest price ever, according to the price tracking site CamelCamelCamel. The Cyber Monday deal isn't expected to last long, though, so add one (or two) to your cart while they're significantly marked down.
With features like this, it's no wonder the tracker has thousands of perfect reviews from customers who call it the "best tracker" they've tried and say it's "cheap insurance against the anxiety of a lost dog."
"We have been very pleased with this tracker and the tools in the app. Yes it requires a subscription, but for what you get I believe it is a fair value," wrote another user. "We live in the mountains of Colorado and have a large amount of land. I have never had an issue with being able to get service. I set up the virtual fence to cover about 10 acres of our land. The moment our dog steps outside that area I get notified. I go out and yell her name and can see her turn around on the live track and watch her come back."
The reviewer goes on to mention that the tracker typically needs to be charged every one to two days, but overall they're very happy with how the tracker performs — especially for such a low price.
Now's your chance to grab this shopper-favorite GPS dog tracker for nearly half the price before this Cyber Monday deal ends tonight. If you're not buying one for yourself, consider getting it as a gift for the dog parent in your life who could use some extra peace of mind.
