Tory Burch's Dog Chicken Home Safe After Going Missing in New York City: 'You Are Our Heroes'

A day after posting a $10,000 reward for the safe return of her missing dog Chicken, fashion designer Tory Burch has been reunited with her fluffy friend.

On Wednesday, Burch posted the good news on Instagram, so her 2.2 million followers could celebrate the homecoming with her.

“Thank you to everyone for the incredible support helping find our puppy Chicken. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming, especially from pet rescue organizations, Central Park Conservancy, NYPD, ASPCA, NYCACC, and every pet owner in and around New York City. We appreciate everyone who helped get the message out on social media and in the news media,” the designer captioned a shot of the puppy that featured the words “home safe.”

Burch also included a special mention in her post to the good Samaritans who found Chicken and reunited the 7-month-old miniature poodle puppy with Burch.

“And a very special thank you to the family who found and cared for Chicken and brought her home. You are our heroes,” she wrote in the post.