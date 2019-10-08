Tory Burch Is Offering a $10,000 Reward for the Return of Her Missing Miniature Poodle, Chicken

Image zoom Chicken the dog Tory Burch/Instagram

Tory Burch needs your help!

The fashion designer’s dog, Chicken, has gone missing, and Burch is offering a hefty $10,000 reward for the miniature poodle’s safe return home, a rep for Burch confirms to PEOPLE.

Burch, 53, shared a Missing Dog poster to Instagram on Tuesday, saying that a reward will be given “no questions asked.”

The poster described seven-month-old Chicken as a brown miniature poodle weighing eight pounds. Chicken has a microchip and was reportedly last seen with a couple around midnight on Sunday at 56th Street and Madison Avenue, in front of the First Republic Bank there, in New York City. The location is just a few blocks from Central Park.

“Please help us bring our baby home!” the poster reads.

“We are heartbroken, please help us find chicken, a couple has her and found her on 56th Street and Madison Ave at 12am on Sunday night,” Burch captioned the Instagram post.

Burch’s family addressed the couple that found the pooch in a statement to PEOPLE: “This is Chicken’s family. Thank you so much for finding her! We know you are taking good care of her. Please help us bring Chicken home, as we miss her terribly! We will provide you a great reward. You are our hero!! We love her so much and want her to come home!”

Image zoom Missing poster Tory Burch/Instagram

Several celebrities offered their condolences to Burch, offering kind words of encouragement hoping for Chicken’s safe return.

“I am so sorry, I will say a prayer for Chicken’s safe return. 💔” Mindy Kaling wrote in the comments. Valentino brand ambassador Carlos Souza commented, “Oh no 😘🌹⭐️”

Just two days ago, Burch shared a photo of Chicken laying in the grass. “Our dog(poodle), Chicken 🧡 What’s your pet’s name?” she captioned the shot.

Image zoom Tory Burch aylor Hill/WireImage

Image zoom Tory Burch and Chicken

Burch introduced her fans to Chicken in early September, sharing an adorable video of herself with the puppy.

“Meet Chicken the dog,” she wrote in the caption for the clip, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the designer’s runway show during New York Fashion Week. “This is Chicken, say good morning!” Burch said in the video, holding up her little pooch to the camera.

Anyone with information on Chicken’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (646) 386-6674 or email missingdogcentralpark@gmail.com.