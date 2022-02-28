Toronto Zoo Welcomes Male Baby Giraffe Nicknamed 'Little Long Legs'

The Masai giraffe calf was born at the Toronto Zoo on Feb. 24 and started walking on his own about 90 minutes after birth

There is a new set of hooves walking around the Toronto Zoo.

On Feb. 25, the Canadian zoo announced the arrival of a Masai giraffe calf born, who was born the day before to mom Mstari. Mstari went through a nearly 16-month-long pregnancy before welcoming her son.

According to the Toronto Zoo, the male giraffe calf — who the zoo is calling "Little Long Legs" before it decides on the animal's official name — and his mother are healthy following the birth. It only took the baby giraffe about 90 minutes to get up on his hooves and start walking around after entering the world.

The calf is the second kid for both Mstari and her mate Kiko. The two giraffes were paired together through a recommendation from the AZA Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative conservation breeding program among accredited zoos.

Little Long Legs is now spending his time bonding with his mom and learning a bit more about his sister Amani — who "has nose-to-nose access to Mstari and can hear and smell her new sibling," according to the zoo. Once the new giraffe calf is a little more acclimated, he will meet his sister up close.

"We have watched Mstari become an amazing mother to her first calf, Amani, over the last two years and we are thrilled to welcome a second calf to our growing Masai giraffe family," Dolf DeJong, the CEO of the Toronto Zoo, said in a statement. "This birth is an important contribution to a genetically healthy Masai giraffe population, which is under increasing pressure in the wild due to habitat loss and illegal hunting."

Toronto Zoo baby giraffe Credit: Toronto Zoo